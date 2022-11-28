The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) recently announced that it will be holding the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from 8 December. The tests will be conducted at centres including Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and 1 experimental new location at Siddipet. The tests are likely to be concluded by the first week of January 2023. The TS Police Constable and SI exam results were declared on 23 October. More than 5 lakh qualified candidates are eligible for the next stage of the exam PET/PMT.

All candidates who have qualified for PMT/PET and submitted part-2 application can download admit cards from the official web portal at tslprb.in from 8 am on 29 November till 12 midnight on 3 December.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit cards are requested to send an email to the authorities. Aspirants should visit their venue of PMT/PET at least one day prior to the actual date of the examination and be sure about the address and location of the venue. No travelling expenses will be paid for the journey to the test centre.

Here is the direct link to the official TS Police exam notice:

https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PressNoteDatedon271122.pdf

Once the aspirants have downloaded the Admit Card / Intimation Letter, candidates shall take a printout of it on both sides of one paper, preferably the printout can be taken on an A4 size of paper.

For all the updates related to the test, candidates are advised to keep a check on the TS Police’s official web portal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.