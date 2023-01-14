Telangana TSLPRB Final Exam Dates 2022 for SI, Constable changed, check revised schedule here

The final exam dates for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable have been revised by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). One can see the revised schedule on the official website of TSLPRB. According to the revised schedule, the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) SI (IT & CO) exam is now going to be held on 11 March 2023 from 10 AM to 1 PM. The SCT ASI (FPB) exam will also take place on 11 March from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent exam is scheduled to be held on 30 April from 10 AM to 1 PM. The SCT PC (IT &CO) is also going to be conducted on 30 April from 2:30 to 5:30 PM.

The TSLPRB recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16,929 Constable vacancies and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts. See the revised schedule here.

The dates were revised after TSLPRB received requests from Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) regarding it. With the change in dates, candidates can appear for both State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) and TSPSC exams. A total of 2,07,106 candidates have given the Pre-medical Test (PMT)/ Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). Out of the total, 1,11,209 have qualified and are eligible for taking the final written exam.

The PMT/PET was conducted from 8 December 2022 onwards for 23-25 working days. The admit card for the same was made available for download from 29 November to 3 December. The exam lasted till the first week of January. It was conducted in 11 venues, namely Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Cyberabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rachakonda, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, and Siddipet.

The results for the TS Police Constable and SI exam were declared on 23 October. A total of 5,07,840 candidates qualified for the exam and became eligible for the next stage of the examination, which is PMT/PET.

