Telangana police recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 17,921 posts ends today, check details

The recruitment process for 17,291 posts began on 2 May. Applicants must note that the selection process comprises of a prelims exam, followed by a Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test and a final exam

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will end the application process for over 17,000 vacancies today, 20 May. Candidates can visit the official website at tslprb.in to apply for the posts.

Under this recruitment drive, a total of 17,291 posts are on offer in various departments of the organisation. Aspirants will undergo a three-tiered process of selection- Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a Final Written Examination (FEW).

For candidates who are applying for “more than one Notification issued by the TSLPRB within a period of 3 months from this date of Notification,” the PMT and PET will take place only once and the same readings will be valid for all posts.

Steps to apply here:

Visit the official TSLPRB website at tslprb.in

Click on the link to apply online

Register yourself at the TSLPRB portal

Login to complete your application

Upload the required documents, pay the TSLPRB fee and submit the form

Save a copy for future use.

Direct link here.

Application Fee:

General and OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana state have to pay Rs 800 per notified post as application fee. Local SC and ST applicants have to pay Rs 400, while all other aspirants need to submit Rs 800 per application.

Detailed breakdown of vacancies:

• SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent vacancies: 15,644

• SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent vacancies: 554

• SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver posts: 383

• SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB posts: 33

• Transport Constable posts: 63

• Prohibition & Excise Constable posts: 614

The recruitment process began of 2 May this year. Applicants can visit the official website to find out the exam syllabus and vacancy details of each post. The dates for the exam will be announced at a later date by the TSLPRB.

