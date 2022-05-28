TS Police Preliminary Exams 2022 for SI and Constable posts to be held in August, details here

While nearly 67% of the candidates opted for Telegu as the medium of examination, more than 32.8% of applicants opted for English language and only 0.2% chose Urdu as the medium.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has concluded the online application process for recruitment in various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. The Board has decided to conduct the preliminary examinations in the month of August. Candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination can check the detailed press release from the official website of TSLPRB which is tslprb.in.

As per the notification, the Telangana State’s Police Preliminary Written Test for nearly 2.5 lakh candidates who have applied for SI or equivalent posts is expected to be held on Sunday 7 August 2022. The Board will conduct the preliminary written exam for almost 6.6 lakhs aspirants who have applied for the vacancies of Police Constable PC or equivalent posts on Sunday 21 August 2022. However, the dates are not confirmed. The exact examination schedule is expected to be declared soon.

Here is the official notification.

This year, a total number of 12,91,006 applications have been documented for 17516 notified vacancies including 16929 posts for Police Constables and 587 posts for Sub Inspector. 80% more aspirants have applied for the recruitment drive than in the recruitment process held in 2018. 21% of the total number which means around 276,311 women candidates have applied for the examination. The Board has also notified that the majority of the aspirants have applied for a single vacancy this year.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has noted that 2,47,630 candidates have filed applications for the posts of SCT SI Civil or equivalent level and 9,54,064 candidates have applied for the posts of SCT PC Civil or equivalent posts including P&E Constable and Transport Constable.

While nearly 67% of the candidates opted for Telegu as the medium of examination, more than 32.8% of applicants opted for English language and only 0.2% chose Urdu as the medium.