Telangana TS Police Constable 2022: Admit card released on tslprb.in

The TS Police constable preliminary exam has been scheduled for 28 August (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm. The written exam will be held in 1,601 centres located in and around Hyderabad and other small towns throughout the state

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued the admit card for the Constable preliminary exam 2022 today. Candidates preparing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at tslprb.in. The TS Police constable preliminary exam has been scheduled for 28 August (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm. The written exam will be held in 1,601 centres located in and around Hyderabad and other small towns throughout the state. This year, nearly 6.6 lakh candidates are appearing for the TS Police Constable preliminary written test. To access the hall ticket, candidates need to submit their registered mobile number and password on the given portal. “Hall Tickets for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) can be downloaded from 8 am on 18th August 2022 onwards till 12 midnight on 26th August 2022,” reads the notification.

Post downloading the admit cards, candidates must take a printout of the same. They have to print the admit card preferably on A4 size paper (both sides). Following that, applicants have to affix their recent passport photograph at the designated space provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the hall ticket. This needs to be done by all candidates without fail. Applicants are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned on the other side of the hall ticket carefully.

Find the official notice here

Here are simple steps to download the TS Constable hall ticket 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSLPRB at tslprb.in.

Step 2: Then go to the ‘Download Hall Tickets’ tab (top right-hand corner).

Step 3: Candidates need to sign in using their registered mobile number and password.

Step 4: The TS Police Constable hall ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Telangana TS Police Constable 2022 admit card. Keep a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link to download TS Constable hall ticket 2022

Candidates who face any issue while downloading the hall ticket can send an email to support@tslprb.in or contact the concerned department TSLPRB on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables, and Prohibition & Excise Constables.

