TNPSC starts application process for 92 Group 1 vacancies, check how to register

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the online application process for vacancies in Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-1 services). Those interested and eligible can apply for the exam on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on 30 October, 2022 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm with an aim to fill up a total of 92 vacancies, the details of which are as follows:

Deputy collector: 18

Deputy Superintendent of Police (category-I): 26

Assistant commissioner (commercial taxes): 25

Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies: 13

Assistant Director For Rural Development: 7

District Employment Officer in Tamil Nadu General Service: 3

What is the eligibility criteria?

The aspiring candidates should possess a degree from any recognised university. They should also have an adequate knowledge in Tamil.

What are the steps to apply for Group 1 vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to “apply online”

Step 3: Go to ‘New User’

Step 4: Create your account

Step 5: Fill in your application form, upload your documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit and save your form for future

What is the registration fee?

A registration fee of Rs.150 is applicable, the preliminary exam fee stands at Rs.100 and a main written exam fee of Rs. 200 is also there. Application fee is to be paid through the web portal only.

What are the minimum marks needed to qualify?

For the prelims exam, out of 300, minimum qualifying marks for selection stand at 90 for SCs, SC(A)s, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, STs, and BCMs and 120 for other categories.

The selection would happen through three successive stages - Preliminary Examination for selection of candidates for admission to the Main Written Examination. Post the main exam, there will be an interview.

Here is a direct link to TNPSC Group 1 notification.

