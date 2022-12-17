TNPSC Jailor Recruitment 2022: Admit card released, check steps to download

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the admit card for the Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women) recruitment 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official web portal of the Commission. Aspirants can download the Hall Ticket through the one-time Registration (OTR Dashboard) by filling in their application number and date of Birth. The Computer Based Test (CBT) examination is supposed to be held on 26 December this year. The exam will take place in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

What are the steps to download the TNPSC admit card?

Go to tnpsc.gov.in

Then go to the OTR Dashboard

Fill in your TNPSC login credentials

Your TNPSC admit card will then appear on the screen

Check and take a printout of your TNPSC admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the TNPSC admit card.

It is to be noted that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of six vacancies of Jailor (Men) and two of Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in the state’s Jail Service. The pay scale for the vacancies is Rs 36,900 – 1,35,100 (Level 18). Keep a check on the Commission’s official website for latest updates.

