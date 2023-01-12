The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has opened the registration window for recruitment of Agricultural Officer (Extension), Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension), and Horticultural Officer on Thursday, 12 January 2023. The direct recruitment of Agricultural Officer (Extension) and Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) are part of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service while the Horticultural Officer posts are included in the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Service. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at tnpsc.gov.in till 10 February 2023. The online application correction window will open on 15 February at 12:01 am and close on 17 February at 11:59 pm.

TNPSC aims to fill up a total of 93 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Applicants registering for Agricultural Officer or Horticultural Officer posts should not be more than 32 years. The upper age limit for the post of Assistant Director of Agriculture is 34 years.

Vacancy Details (Total – 93)

Horticultural Officer: 48 posts

Agricultural Officer (Extension): 37 vacancies

Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension): 8 openings.

Before applying for the desired post, candidates are advised to read the official notice.

Find the TNPSC recruitment notice here

Check the steps to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2023:

–Go to TNPSC’s official website.

-On the home page, register and create a login ID and password.

-Look for and click on “Apply Online” under the ‘Important Link’ section.

-On the new page, click on ‘Apply Now’ against the desired posts

-Login using the correct credentials and fill up the application form

-To complete the process, upload all the documents, pay the required fee and submit the form.

-Keep a printout of the TNPSC recruitment 2023 form for future reference.

Check the direct link here

While applying for the posts, candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and the examination fee of Rs 200. Other details on education qualifications, distribution of vacancies, mode of payment, and selection process are mentioned in the recruitment notice.

