TNPSC DEO recruitment 2022: Application process concludes today, direct link to apply here

The online application window for the recruitment of District Educational Officer (DEO) (Group – I C Services) will be closed by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) today, 13 January 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of TNPSC. The application correction window is going to remain open from 18 to 20 January. The Preliminary examination will be held on 9 April from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The applicants are required to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 150 and Preliminary examination fee of Rs 100. If the candidates are shortlisted for the Main exam, then they need to pay the Main written examination fee of Rs 200.

Candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and Destitute Widow are fully exempted from paying the fee. Most Backward Classes/ Denotified Communities and Backward Classes (other than Muslim)/ Backward Classes (Muslim) will be provided three free chances. On the other hand, Ex-Servicemen will be given two free chances.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies

After landing on the official website of TNPSC, register yourself, and create a login ID and password.

Then, click on the link which reads “Apply Online”.

Now, use your credentials for logging in, and click on the “Apply Now” link next to the DEO post.

Then, proceed with filling out the application form.

After this, upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the application form.

Download the form and take out its hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the application window by clicking here.

Educational Qualification

The candidates are required to have a Master’s degree from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or its equivalent. The applicants should not have scored less than 50 marks in the Master’s degree exam in any one of the given subjects:

Physics

Chemistry

Botany

Mathematics

Zoology

Economics

Geography

History

Commerce

Tamil

English

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.