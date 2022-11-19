TNPSC Health Officer 2022 recruitment: Last date to apply for vacancies; check direct link

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online registration window for recruitment of Health Officers in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service, today, 19 November. Candidates can apply for the post on the official web portal of the Commission. It Is to be noted that corrections in the application form will be allowed from 24 November (12:01 AM) to 26 November (11:59 PM). The Commission’s recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies of Health Officers. The TNPSC Health Officer exam 2022 will be conducted on 13 February in two shifts- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2 to 5 PM.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The upper age limit for unreserved aspirants is 37 years as on 1 July 2022. There is no age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

An aspirant should hold a recognised MBBS degree and be a Registered Medical Practitioner within the Tamil Nadu Medical Registration Act, 1914.

What are the steps to apply for the TNPSC Health Officer exam?

Go to the official web portal of the Commission

Register by filling in login ID and Password

Now go to “Apply Online”

Login by filling in your credentials and fill in the TNPSC application form for the post

Upload your documents, pay the Health Officer fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of your TNPSC application form for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for the Health Officer post.

What is the TNPSC application fee?

The applicants should pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 200.

What is the selection process for the post of Health Officer?

The selection process will consist of two successive stages including an exam (Computer Based Test Method) and an oral test in the form of an interview. The CBT exam will be conducted in Chennai only.

