NTA likely to declare JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result today; details here

The result of the JEE Main July session will mention the candidate's name, subject-wise score, personal details and percentile marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 result for Session 2 today, 6 August. Once the results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will require their application number and date of birth to check JEE Main result for session 2. The result of the JEE Main July session will mention the candidate's name, subject-wise score, personal details and percentile marks. This year, the JEE Main exam was organised in two sessions. The first session took place from 23 to 29 June, while the result for the same was declared on 12 July. The second session was held between 25 and 30 July. Along with the JEE Mains result, the authorities will also be releasing the toppers list, statistics and cut off marks as well.

Recently, NTA JEE Mains Session 2 answer key was also published and the candidates were given time to raise objections till 5 August 2022.

What are the steps to check the JEE Main session 2 result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Visit the link to check the JEE Main session 2 result on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your JEE application number and date of birth

Step 4: Check all your details mentioned in the JEE Main 2022 scorecard.

Step 5: Download the JEE Main result for future reference.

After the JEE Main Session 2 results are declared, candidates who are eligible to take the JEE Advanced exams will be able to register for the exam from 7 August 2022. The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on 28 August and the admit card is expected to be released on 23 August. Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay will be administering the exam this year. JEE Advanced is conducted for the students who want to secure admissions to the top IITs of the country.

The NTA had organised the JEE Mains Session 2 exam for 629,778 candidates in 500 cities across India, and 17 cities outside the country. The first shift of the exam started at 9:00 am and ended at 12:00 pm, while the second shift started at 3 pm and ended at 6 pm. The exam had a total of 90 questions, and the candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.

