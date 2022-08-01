OJEE 2022: Registration for 2nd round begins today, check steps to apply

Candidates applying for OJEE 2022 2nd round must note that the results (ranks) of this round shall only be used for allotment of the vacant seats after the 1st phase counselling. OJEE counselling 2022 for the Phase 1 exam will start from 10 August

The registration process for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 will reopen today, 1 August for a special round of candidates. The application form for the 2nd round of the Odisha JEE will release on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Those candidates who are seeking admission into BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MCA, MBA, BPharm and MPharm programmes can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline to register for the OJEE special round is 7 August 2022 till 11 pm.

“The 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA, MCA, B. Pharm, and M. Pharm will be held in the last week of August 2022 or 1st week of September 2022 (tentative),” an official notice reads.

Further in the notice, it it also mentioned that the entrance examination will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses mentioned above.

Here’s how to fill the OJEE registration 2022:

Go to the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Search and click on "Apply for OJEE application forms 2022" link available on the homepage.

After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to get themselves registered to generate login credentials.

Then log in and complete the application form by submitting your correct details like qualification, contact number, and examination centre.

To complete the process, upload all the required documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form.

Keep its printout for future need or reference.

