JEE Main July 2022 Session: Raise objections on provisional answer key up to 5 pm

The last date to challenge the JEE Main 2022 Provisional answer key is today. Candidates can raise objections up to 5 PM at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The window to raise objections against the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 July Session answer key will close today at 5 PM. Candidates who are unsatisfied with any answer published in the provisional JEE Main answer key can still raise objections through the portal on the official website of JEE Main which is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants have to fill up an application form and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question to challenge the answer key. As per a statement by the National Testing Agency, the fees can be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking and Paytm. “No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee,” NTA further added.

The provisional answer key and the candidates’ responses are still available on the website and examinees can download them by using their respective JEE Main application number and date of birth or passwords. Challenges can be done through online mode only and objections via other mediums will not be accepted by the authority. A Final Answer Key will be prepared after considering the grievances raised.

Direct link for JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

This year, a total of 6.29 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2022 July Session. The examination process included Paper 1 for BE and B.Tech and Paper 2 for B.Planning and B.Arch. The JEE Main 2022 Result is expected to be released on 6 August 2022.

The result sheet will consist of details of the percentile scores, all India ranks (AIR) of the candidates and the overall JEE Main 2022 cut-offs. Candidates who will successfully clear the Main Exam will be qualified to take the JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced 2022 is slated to be conducted on 28 August 2022.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is a national-level common entrance test for admission to various Engineering courses in government and private Engineering universities across the country. Students securing good marks in the JEE Advanced examination will be eligible to enroll at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) based on their all-India ranks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.