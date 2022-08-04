JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Provisional answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Find direct link here

Who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 Paper I and Paper II has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning) along with the question paper with recorded responses on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge,” the official notice reads.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections if any till 5 August 2022 upto 5 pm. Those raising objections should note that they will have to pay a mandatory fee of Rs 200 per challenge. It is to be noted that this fee will be non-refundable.

Further in the notice, the agency has informed that the payment of the processing fee can be made through a Debit card/Credit Card/Paytm/Net Banking. No challenge will be accepted by the concerned department without a receipt of the processing fee.

Here are a few steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the agency at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link “JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2, Display Question Paper and Answer Key”.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen. Then, check and download the same.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the JEE Main Session 2 answer key 2022 for future reference or use.

The JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 was conducted for 6.29 lakh candidates throughout the country and abroad this year. The Joint Entrance Exam was held from 25 to 30 July 2022 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For more details and information, aspirants are suggested to keep a check on the agency’s official website.

