JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 answer key expected to be out today, check details

The Session 2 of JEE Main 2022 exam was held from 25 to 30 July for 6,29,778 candidates at various centres situated in around 500 cities across the country including 17 cities outside India. The total duration of the JEE exam was 3 hours

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer key for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 today, 1 August. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same from NTA, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the answer key, once released, will be made available on the website. But it should be kept in mind that the answer key is not the final result and will only be used to determine a rough score.

How should you download the JEE Main Answer Key:

Go to the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the Session 2 answer key link available on the homepage

Fill in your JEE application number and date of birth

JEE Main 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key, and print it out for future reference

The Session 2 of JEE Main 2022 exam was held from 25 to 30 July for 6,29,778 candidates at various centres situated in around 500 cities across the country including 17 cities outside India. The total duration of the JEE exam was 3 hours.

Applicants must note that after the JEE mains exam was concluded, many coaching institutes had published the unofficial JEE mains answer key PDF and question paper. Those who appeared, could refer to them to draw an estimate of their score and assess their performance. However, the candidates must refer to the answer key released by the NTA only to obtain a more appropriate estimate of their scores.

For more clarity on JEE (Main), the candidates should also contact 011-40759000 or send an email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.