NCHM JEE 2022: NTA releases answer key at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; check steps to download

If any candidate wants to raise objections they can do so by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question up to 1 July

The provisional answer key for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency has also released the question paper and response sheet.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the answer key of NCHMCT JEE 2022 on the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. To access the answer keys, aspirants need to submit their application number and date of birth.

Here are a few steps to download NCHM JEE answer key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE 2022” on the main page.

Step 3: Candidates have to login using their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The NCHM JEE 2022 answer key, question paper with recorded response will appear on screen.

Step 5: Then, download and cross check answer key to calculate your estimated NCHM JEE score.

Direct link to download NCHM JEE 2022 answer key is here.

If any candidate wants to raise objections they can do so by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question up to 1 July. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question,” reads the official notice.

Further in the notice the agency has also informed that the challenges raised by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly, the NTA mentioned.

Find official notice here.

Only after considering all the challenges, the agency will release the final answer key and also declare the NCHM JEE results. The NCHM JEE 2022 entrance test was conducted on 18 June in computer-based test (CBT) mode across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.