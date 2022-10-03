Candidates who are participating in the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Round 5 counselling are required to complete the document verification today, 3 October. The Round 5 document verification at the district help centres started on 1 October after the declaration of this round’s seat allotment results. Aspirants who wish to withdraw their seats should do it by the end of the day as well. Once the Round 5 Counselling procedure has been concluded, the Round 6 Counselling will start from 6 October. The round 6 JEECUP seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on 11 October. Here are the documents that the candidates will have to carry for the verification process:

A valid photo id proof like you Aadhaar card

Class 10 and 12 marksheet

JEECUP Admit Card

JEECUP Rank Card

JEECUP Counselling Allotment Letter issued to the selected candidates

Character certificate of the aspiring candidate

Migration certificate and reservation certificate if applicable

Two photographs of the applicant

Domicile certificate of the aspirant

Photocopies of all the documents mentioned above

The results of the Round 5 were recently declared and the steps to check it are mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the seat allotment result for round 5 link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the JEECUP application number and password

Step 4: Check your JEECUP result

Step 5: Take a print out of your JEECUP result for future reference.

Applications for JEECUP counselling may be submitted by applicants who have passed the UPJEE exam, non-qualified candidates, and candidates who are residing in other states. Candidates have the option to apply for the following round if they are not allotted seats in Round 5.

JEECUP 2022 or UPJEE (UP Polytechnic) is a state-level entrance exam organised by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh for admission to diploma courses in Engineering, Technology, and Pharmacy. Qualified candidates will get admission to different polytechnic institutes that are aligned with the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.

