The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has begun the online counselling registration for BA LLB (honors) and LLM courses today, 20 December. Candidates who passed the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 can get themselves registered for the counselling process at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. On 19 December, NLUD released the AILET 2023 results for BA LLB (honors) and LLM programmes. Along with the result, the university has also shared a category-wise list of candidates for the counselling process. As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the AILET 2023 counselling is 26 December 2022.

NLUD will issue the first list of provisional candidates and the waiting list of students on 30 December. To confirm admission, the selected candidates are advised to deposit a provisional admission fee.

While applying for the AILET 2023 counselling, candidates from the General category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Those from the SC, ST, Economically Weaker Sections, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 20,000.

Read the counselling notification for LLM programmes:

https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/notification/Counselling-Notification-LL.M2023.pdf

Read the counselling notification for BA LLB (honors) programs:

Here’s how to register for AILET 2023 counselling:

Step 1: Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that is available for counselling registration on the main page.

Step 3. As a new window opens, submit the mandatory details and complete the application form.

Step 4. To complete the process, upload all the documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5. Preview the form and submit it.

Candidates will have to upload a few self-attested documents in a pdf format. The documents include Class 10 and 12 mark sheets or equivalent examination, AILET 2023 roll number, rank card, admit card, date of birth proof, address proof, Aadhaar card, and pan card.

Candidates must keep checking the official website for more details and updates.

