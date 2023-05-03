The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to apply for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2023. According to a notification issued by the JEECUP on its official website, candidates can apply for the admission test for post-diploma courses in industrial safety and polytechnic till 15 May via jeecup.admissions.nic.in. “Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-05-2023,” a part of the official notice reads. While the exams are scheduled to be held in June, admit cards are expected to be released on the official website on 22 May.

Speaking of which, candidates who are yet to apply for UPJEE 2023 can follow the mentioned steps to successfully complete the procedure before the deadline.

How to apply for UPJEE 2023?

Before starting the registration process, candidates must ensure that they specify their group in the online form.

1. Visit JEECUP’s official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. Next, find the link to register for ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’ or ‘Polytechnic’ and click on it.

3. Select the new registration link and a fresh window will be displayed on your screen.

4. Enter the required information, including your name, email address, mobile number, and others to register yourself.

5. Once you are done with the registration, log in using the application number and password.

6. A new window will appear on the screen with the application form.

7. Add the required information and upload all the relevant documents.

8. Now, pay the registration fee (Rs 300 for General/OBC and Rs 200 for SC/ST) and submit the form.

9. Lastly, download the confirmation page and the application form. Save a copy for future reference.

UPJEE 2023

A state-level test conducted for candidates looking forward to getting admission in government and private polytechnic colleges across the state, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 will be conducted from 1 to 5 June. After clearing the exams, candidates will be called for counselling in the next step.

