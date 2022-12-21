Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Stray round vacant seat list releasing today, check revised schedule

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Punjab will display the State National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray round vacant seat list today, 21 December. Candidates can register for the Punjab NEET UG stray vacancy round by visiting the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in, once the list is out. Baba Farid University recently revised the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling for stray vacancy round. According to an official notice, the Punjab NEET UG stray round counselling will be conducted offline in physical mode. Going by the revised schedule, the deadline for receipt of online applications against Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round is 24 December 2022.

The merit list for the stray vacancy round will be released on 26 December 2022. The counselling process will begin on 27 December 2022 from 12 noon onwards. Candidates who get provisionally selected are advised to report to their allotted colleges on 28 December 2022. “The already registered candidates need not apply again. However, they must ensure their presence at the counselling venue before 11:00 am on 27.12.2022,” reads the notice.

Find the official notice here.

It is to be noted that the shortlisted candidates will have to pay six months’ tuition fee through Demand Draft. No cash or cheque will be accepted by the BFUHS during the Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who have already registered but not holding any seat in Rounds 1 and 2 of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota and those who have not been allotted a seat during the mop-up round of the AIQ or State Quota are eligible to apply for the stray vacancy round.

Here’s the Punjab NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy counselling schedule:

-Display of vacancy position/seat: 21 December 2022

-Last date of receipt of online applications for Stray Vacancy Round: 24 December 2022

-Display of Merit List: 26 December 2022

-Counselling process begins: 27 December 2022

-Date of Joining and Medical Check-up: 28 December 2022.

