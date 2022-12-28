The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray vacancy round online reporting process today, 28 December. The reporting to allotted colleges is being conducted by MCC on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Students who have been shortlisted in the stray vacancy round should report with the necessary documents, including the seat allotment letter. The MCC has given an ‘opt out’ option to students who did not want to participate in the NEET stray vacancy round to prevent forfeiture of security deposit.

During the NEET UG reporting, candidates who have been allotted seats are required to carry their original documents for verification process and pay the college fee. It is to be noted that those who fail to complete the verification process will not be able to take admission. As per the schedule, the reporting process for the deemed universities began on 24 December. After the verification of the documents, the respective colleges or departments will confirm the admission of the candidates.

Check the complete schedule here: https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4719&LangId=P

The documents required at the time of reporting include :

NEET UG 2022 admit card

NEET UG 2022 result

NEET UG 2022 allotment letter

Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate

Class 12 certificate

Passport size photograph

Valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if any)

Disability certificate (if any).

The colleges or departments will confirm the NEET UG 2022 admission of the candidates only after the verification of the documents. As per the choices exercised by the candidates in the NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round, MCC has declared the stray vacancy round final result. The NEET UG stray vacancy round result was declared on 23 December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.