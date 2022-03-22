ISC Exam 2022: Council releases revised schedule for Type 3 and 4 students; check complete list here

Those preparing for the exam can find the revised timetable by visiting the official site of CISCE at cisce.org.

The revised timetable for Indian School Certificate (ISC) Exam 2022 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students should note that the updated timetable has been issued for Type 3 and Type 4 candidates.

Those preparing for the exam can find the revised timetable by visiting the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. “A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates. The dates for the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination have therefore been revised,” the official notice reads.

The dates of the ISC examination have been reviewed after the National Testing Agency released its revised dates for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 examination that were clashing with ISC Term 2 examination schedule.

As per the latest update, the Term 2 examination will be held from 26 April to 8 June, this year. The duration of the exam is three hours and it will begin at 2 pm.

Here is the revised timetable for Type 3 and Type 4 candidates:

26 April, Tuesday: English - Paper 1 (English Language) – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

28 April, Thursday: Commerce - 2 pm (3 hours duration)

2 May, Monday: English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

5 May, Thursday: Economics – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

9 May, Monday: Mathematics – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

11 May, Wednesday: History – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

13 May, Friday: Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

17 May, Tuesday: Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

20 May, Friday: Accounts – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

23 May, Monday: Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

1 June, Wednesday: Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

3 June, Friday: Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory) – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

6 June, Monday: Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

8 June, Wednesday: Business Studies – 2 pm (3 hours duration)

Find the official notice here.

Earlier this month, the Council had released the semester 2 exam date sheet. According to the agenda, the exam will commence on 26 April and will end on 13 June 2022.