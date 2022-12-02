CISCE issues date sheet for ICSE, ISC Boards 2023; exam starts from 13 February

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has put out the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exam dates 2023. As per the schedule, the ICSE and the ISC exams will be conducted from 27 February and 13 February respectively. The Council has released the ICSE and ISC date sheet on its official web portal. The timetable includes the time, date and subjects for which the exam will be organised. Students can go through the steps to know how to download ICSE and ISC Date sheet 2023. Students should adhere to all guidelines in the notice. If they are found to be using any unfair means in the board exams, they would have to report to the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE.

What are the steps to download the Board exam sheet?

Visit the official web portal of CISCE.

Visit the Notice Board section.

On the next page of the website, go to the link that reads Time Table of ICSE Year 2023 Examination or Time Table of ISC Year 2023 Examination.

The Board exam pdf file will then appear on your screen.

Download the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 time table 2023

Here is the direct link to check the class 10 date sheet.

Here is the direct link to check the class 12 date sheet.

A candidate who arrives late will have to give a satisfactory explanation for the same to the Supervising Examiner. Unless there are exceptional circumstances for tardiness, the question paper will not be given to a candidate who is more than half an hour late. Candidates should keep a check on the CISCE’s website for latest updates.

