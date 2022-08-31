Aspirants who want to register themselves for GATE 2023 can do so by visiting the official web portal at gate.iitk.ac.in as the registration link is now active. . The syllabus for the exam is available on the official website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has begun the process to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 from 30 August.

Aspirants who want to register themselves for the exam can do so by visiting the official web portal at gate.iitk.ac.in as the registration link is now active.

The last date to apply for the exam is 30 September while the extended registration with late fee will continue till 7 October.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their application form and the window for the same will open from 4 to 11 November while the admit cards will be released on 3 January 2023.

The GATE exam will be held for 29 papers. The syllabus for all of them is available on the official website. It is to be noted that a candidate is allowed to appear either in 1 or upto 2 papers of the GATE examination.

However, he or she can only select the second paper from the pre-defined two paper combination list.

What is the eligibility criteria?

A candidate who is currently in the 3rd or higher years of their undergraduate course or has already completed a government approved degree program in Architecture/Engineering/ Science/Commerce/Technology/ Arts is eligible to take the exam.

What is the exam pattern?

Each paper of GATE will consist of 65 questions carrying 100 marks. This comprises 10 questions that will be common to each paper and would assess General Aptitude making up 15 marks. The remaining questions will be from the subjects candidates have opted for. The 3-hour examination paper will have Multiple Select Questions, Multiple Choice Questions, and Numerical Answer Types. Negative marking will be there only on MCQ-type questions.

What are the steps to apply for the GATE Exam?

Step 1: Go to the GATE web portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the LOGIN option on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourselves to create an account and then login.

Step 4: Fill in your GATE application form and pay the fees.

Step 5: Submit and download your application form.

Here is the direct link to register for the GATE exam:

https://app.gate.iitk.ac.in/login

What is the application fee?

Candidates who are from the Reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Female) need to pay an application fee of Rs. 850, while all other aspirants should pay an application fee of Rs. 1700. For the late application period, a fee of Rs 1350 is applicable for reserved category candidates and Rs 2200 for other candidates.

