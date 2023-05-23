The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, will soon close the download link for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 scorecard. The official portal at gate.iitk.ac.in can be used to download the scorecards without any fee until Wednesday, 31 May.

“GATE 2023 Scorecards will be available till 31st May 2023 for download without any fee. A fee of Rs. 500/- will be charged for scorecards from 1st June to 31st December 2023,” read a tweet shared by the official GATE handle. The handle also tagged IISC Bangalore and seven IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

Credentials such as enrolment ID and password are required to download the GATE scorecard. The details that will be visible on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering scorecard are: name of the student, name of the paper, registration number, total marks obtained, qualifying marks and all India rank.

A candidate who finds any error or mistake on the scorecard is advised to inform the authority as soon as possible. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 scorecard will be valid for three years after the declaration of the results.

GATE SCORECARD 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit IIT GATE’s official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main website, go to the ‘Candidate Login’ link.

Step 3: Then enter your enrolment ID/email address and password in the space provided. Click on submit.

Step 4: The GATE Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard for GATE.

The GATE 2023 took place on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February. The final result of GATE 2023 was published on 16 March.

