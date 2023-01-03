GATE 2023 admit card release date postponed; hall ticket to be issued on 9 January

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has postponed the release date of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card. The IIT GATE 2023 hall ticket was to be issued today, 3 January but will now be released on 9 January (Monday). “Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” reads a post on the official GATE 2023 Twitter handle. Once it is issued, candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. To access the GATE, admit card 2023, applicants will have to enter their GATE enrollment ID and password on the login portal.

Check the official tweet here:

Find the GATE 2023 examination schedule: https://gate.iitk.ac.in/schedule.html

Here are a few simple steps to download GATE 2023 admit card when released:

Step 1: Go to IIT GATE’s official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Search for and click on the GATE 2023 admit card link

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: The IIT GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen. Check and download it.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the GATE 2023 hall ticket for examination purposes.

Here’s the GATE 2023 examination schedule:

4 February 2023:

9:30 am to 12:30 pm – CS.

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm – AR, ME.

5 February 2023:

9:30 am to 12:30 pm – EE, ES, XH.

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm – BM, CY, EC.

11 February 2023:

9:30 am to 12:30 pm – GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL.

2:30 pm to 05:30 pm – AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF.

12 February 2023:

9:30 am to 12:30 pm – CE1, ST.

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm – CE2, MN.

According to the schedule, the GATE exam will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The IIT GATE 2023 result will be announced on 16 March 2023. About 8 to 10 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the GATE 2023 exam this year. For more details and related updates, keep checking the main website of GATE 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.