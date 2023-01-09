GATE 2023: Admit card to be issued today, check steps to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will issue the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, 9 January 2023. Candidates can download GATE admit card from the official web portal at gate.iitk.ac.in. It is to be noted that the admit cards were initially supposed to be released on 3 January. However, due to operational reasons, the release of the admit cards got delayed. This year, GATE 2023 will be organised on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The examination will be held in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates will be required to bring an original and valid photo identity document along with the GATE admit card.

What are the steps to download the GATE 2023 admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the GATE 2023 login link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials including enrollment ID and password

Step 4: After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link

Step 5: The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the GATE 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference

The first shift of the exam will be held between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

The GATE exam, which will be of 3 hours and will have a total of 65 questions of 1 and 2 marks. Once the admit card is out, the steps mentioned above may be followed. Since the official time for releasing the call letter has not been mentioned, candidates are advised to keep visiting GATE’s official web portal for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.