GATE 2023: Admit card releasing today at gate.iitk.ac.in; check steps to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is all set to release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, 3 January. Once it is released, candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of IIT GATE. Candidates will have to use the GOPAS login portal, to download the GATE admit card 2023. On the GOPAS login portal, applicants will have to use their GATE enrollment ID and password to access their GATE admit card 2023. The GATE is scheduled to be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 by IIT Kanpur. The result for the same will be declared on 16 March 2023.

Check the GATE 2023 examination schedule.

Find the steps to download GATE 2023 admit card:

Go to the official website.

Look for and click on the GATE 2023 admit card link (when available on the home page).

As the new page opens, key in the login details and submit.

Check all the details and download the GATE 2023 admit card.

Keep a printout of the GATE 2023 hall ticket for future reference.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule:

4 February 2023:

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) – CS.

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) – AR, ME.

5 February 2023:

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) – EE, ES, XH.

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) – BM, CY, EC.

11 February 2023:

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) – GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL.

2:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) – AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF.

12 February 2023:

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) – CE1, ST.

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) – CE2, MN.

The IIT GATE 2023 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test format for students seeking admission into MTech courses in NIT, IIT, and other prestigious institutes. This year, around 8 to 10 lakh students have applied for the GATE 2023 exam. The deadline to register for the GATE 2023 exam was 16 October 2022.

