IGNOU December TEE 2022 exam form out, check steps to fill

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has put out the form for the December Term-end Examinations (TEE). The schedule is available on the official website of IGNOU examination. According to the tentative schedule, the exam will commence on 2 December, 2022 and conclude on 5 January, 2023. The university will try to allot the students those examination centres which have been opted by them. However, the university has the right to shift the students from one examination centre to another because of the COVID-19 protocols or any other unavoidable reason. On 30 September, the students had to pay the application fee of Rs 200. But now that the date has passed, students will have to submit an additional late fee of Rs 1100 from 1 November to 15 November.

Steps for filling the form:

After landing on the official website of IGNOU examination, go through the instructions properly and accept the declaration.

Then, click on the button which reads, “Proceed to Fill Online Examination Form”.

Key in your enrolment number, programme, and select your examination centre region.

The form will appear on the device of your screen after submission.

Now, fill in the necessary details, attach photographs and documents.

Pay the application fee and complete the process by submitting the form.

Download the form and take out it’s hardcopy for future reference.

Note:

If the seats at the exam centre have exhausted, students can opt for the nearest/alternate centre under the same regional centre’s jurisdiction.

The request regarding the change of examination centre won’t be entertained.

Hall tickets will be made available on the official website of IGNOU, 7 to 10 days before the beginning of Term-end Examinations.

Bringing a valid hall ticket and university identity card is a must for entry in the examination hall.

Requests for adding course(s) in the hall ticket won’t be entertained in any case after updating it on the website.

If the students have any query, they can send an email to termendexam@ignou.ac.in or contact via phone number 011-29572209.

