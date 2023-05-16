IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Registration begins; check steps to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has initiated the admission cycle for the academic year 2023-24. The institute has invited applications for undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes. Students can now apply for various courses on the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The deadline to register for any programme under the July 2023 admission cycle at IGNOU is 30 June. “The July 2023 fresh admission cycle for all programmes commenced today. The last date to apply for fresh admissions for the session is June 30,” news agency PTI quoted an IGNOU official as saying.

While applying, aspirants need to upload their scanned copy of educational documents, scanned copy of cast certificate (if applicable), scanned copy of experience, scanned photograph and scanned signature.

IGNOU July 2023 admission: How to apply

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official site – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on new registration tab given on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your personal details like email id and mobile number.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the mentioned registration fees.

Step 6: Download the registration confirmation slip and fee receipt for future use.

The details entered by the candidate during the registration process should match those in their educational certificates. Applicants can log in to the admission portal using the registered email id.

Established in 1985, IGNOU offers certificate courses such as diplomas, advanced diplomas, postgraduate diplomas and also degrees.

“The teaching-learning arrangement at IGNOU is highly flexible. With this objective in mind, the university has followed a modular approach to programme development for many of its degree-level courses,” the varsity official added.

