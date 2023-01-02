IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration: Last date extended till 15 January

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for IGNOU January Re-registration 2022. Now, the deadline for registration is 15 January 2023. Interested candidates can register on the official website of IGNOU. Previously, the last date to register for the January session was 31 December 2022. IGNOU has asked the candidates to provide their correct mobile number and e-mail ID so that it can send the confirmation and other crucial updates to them. If candidates have already registered on the portal, then they may use their username and password for logging in.

Candidates have been advised to go through the Programme Guide to get details of the courses on offer. It is because changing course at a later stage may lead to loss of time available to the applicant for studies. It should be noted that the applicants should not share their card details or OTP with anyone. As far as possible, candidates should use their own card/net banking for making the payment. The payment can also be done via Unified Payments Interface (UPI), including BHIM App.

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023: Steps for registration:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of IGNOU, click on the re-registration 2023 link.

Fill out the application form properly and choose a course.

Now, proceed by paying the IGNOU application fee.

Then, complete the registration process by clicking on the submit button.

Download the IGNOU confirmation page and print out a copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the registration page by clicking here.

Note: If you face difficulty in registering on the portal you can approach your Regional Centre to reset your account/updating email ID or phone number.

Meanwhile, the registration window is now open for IGNOU January 2023 Session. For the January 2023 session, the last date for fresh admissions is 31 January 2023 for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode. Applicants can apply for Post Graduate Degree, Masters Degree, Diploma, Bachelor Degree, and Certificate courses.

