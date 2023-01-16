IGNOU June TEE 2022: Registration deadline extended to 20 January; check steps

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of the registration of the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. As per the official notice, the deadline for registration for the June TEE 2022 exams has been extended till 20 January 2023. Candidates can apply for the TEE JUNE 2022 exam by visiting the official website of IGNOU until 20 January 2023 (up to 6 pm). The June TEE 2022 exam for online courses is scheduled to be conducted from 23 January onwards this year.

It is to be noted that the application fee for students appearing in the Territory of India is Rs 200. Those appearing for the June TEE 2022 exams from outside the country need to pay $20 per course.

At the time of filling up the examination form, if registration is not found valid, or course(s) candidates are advised to approach the IOP Support team by email to iopsupport@ignouonline.ac.in or call at 011-29572322.

Read IGNOU’s official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam:

Go to ignou.ac.in.

Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Submission of Online examination form for June 2022 of IGNOU Online Programmes new’.

Fill up the personal and educational details asked in the IGNOU June TEE application form.

To complete the process, deposit the application fee and submit the form.

Save, download and keep a printout of the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam form for future use.

Here is the direct link.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam pattern:

Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type for the Certificates and Diplomas programme.

Descriptive type for Postgraduate (PG) & Undergraduate (UG) programmes.

For more updates and information, keep checking the official page of IGNOU.

