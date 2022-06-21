ICSI to conduct last Company secretary Foundation exam in December, check official notice here

The Foundation programme of Company secretary course was discontinued with effect from 3 February, this year after a few changes were made through the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Regulations, 2020.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released an official notification concerning the last Company secretary (CS) Foundation exam for 2022. As per the latest update, the last CS Foundation exam will be conducted in December this year. Those preparing for the exam can read the notification by visiting the official website at icsi.edu/home.

“All Students of Foundation programmes (admitted prior to 3rd February, 2020) may note that the December 2022 will be the last session of the Foundation programme examination,” the ICSI notice reads.

The Foundation programme of Company secretary course was discontinued with effect from 3 February, this year after a few changes were made through the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Regulations, 2020.

The company secretary foundation exam will be conducted on 27 and 28 December, this year. It will be held in two sessions - Morning and Afternoon. The first session (Morning Session) will begin from 9.30 am to 11 am and the second session (Afternoon Session) will commence from 4 pm to 5.30 pm on both respective days.

Foundation Programme -December 2022 session (Timetable)

27 December, 2022 (Tuesday):

Paper-1: Business Environment and Law from 9.30 AM to 11 AM (Batch 1)

Paper-2: Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship from 4 PM 5.30 PM (Batch 2)

28th December, 2022 (Wednesday):

Paper-3: Business Economics from 9.30 AM 11 AM (Batch 1)

Paper-4: Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing from 4 PM 5.30 PM (Batch 2)

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for more updates and information.