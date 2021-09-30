The registration deadline of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA December Exams 2021 ends today, 30 September. Candidates who want to apply for the ICAI Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses can do so by visiting the official website at https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

Steps to register for the ICAI CA December 2021 exams:

― Visit the official website at https://icaiexam.icai.org/

― Click on the link for the CA December 2021 exam that is given on the homepage

― A new page will appear. Complete the registration process using the necessary personal details

― Login and fill the CA December 2021 form

― Make the fee payment and save a copy of the submitted form

The applications include both the New and Old Scheme papers for the Final and Intermediate courses.

The registrations for the ICAI post-qualification courses, namely, the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I, International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination are also open till today. Candidates can register themselves for the papers at the website https://pqc.icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates can submit the CA December 2021 form with a late fee of Rs 600 till 3 October. Foreign candidates, except for those appearing in the Kathmandu centre, will be required to make a late fee payment of $10, if they are unable to submit their applications today.

The ICAI CA December 2021 exams will be held from 5 to 20 December at 402 exam centres across the country as well as some overseas centres, including Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Muscat, Kampala and Kathmandu.

The examination fee of the CA Foundation December 2021 paper is Rs 1500 for candidates appearing in India. For the Final course examination, both Old and New Scheme, the fee is Rs 1,800 for single group and Rs 3,300 for both groups. Similarly, for the Intermediate courses, the exam fee for single group is Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,700 for both groups. This is applicable for both the Old (IPC) and New Scheme CA Intermediate course.