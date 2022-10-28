The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Post Qualification Course – Insurance & Risk Management (PQC-IRM) Technical Examination. A notice has been released by ICAI regarding the revised exam schedule. Candidates can check the new examination dates by visiting the official website of ICAI. According to the revised schedule, the PQC-IRM exam will be conducted on 14, 16, 18, and 20 December 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 1, 3, 5, and 7 November 2022.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, ICAI shared a post on the same. “Important Announcement – Postponement of PQC – Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination – November 2022 scheduled to be held on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th December 2022,” reads the tweet. The organisation stated that the exam has been postponed due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

The ICAI has also clarified that there will be no further change in the schedule of other examinations. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website of the Institute at www.icai.org for more updates and information.

Earlier, the institute had also postponed the CA Final November exam at its Shimla centre, which was scheduled to be held on 12 November. The reason to postpone the CA Final November exam was the fact that the Assembly elections will be held on 12 October in Himachal Pradesh. As per ICAI, the exam will be held at the centre on 21 November and the admit card issued earlier will be valid for the paper.

Candidates preparing for the CA Final November exams can download the admit card from the official website at icai.org and eservices.icai.org.

