The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate exam results today, 10 January 2023. Candidates can check the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final results 2022 on the official websites at icai.org and icai.nic.in. To access the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final results, candidates will have to submit their credentials like registration number and roll number on the portal. A total of 65,291candidates appeared for the CA Final exam in Group A, out of which 13,969 passed. Around 64,775 students appeared for the CA Final exam in group B, out of which 12,053 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of both groups is 11.09 percent.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Harsh Choudhary has secured All India Rank 1 in the CA Final result. Choudhary secured 618 marks out of 700 in the CA final exam. The scorecard of the CA Intermediate and Final exam will include the candidate’s full name, roll number, passing status, individual subject marks, and total marks.

Read the official notice here:

https://www.icai.org/post/results-ca-final-intermediate-exam-nov2022

Here’s how to check the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to ICAI’s web page at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘CA Final and CA Inter results’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Soon after clicking on the ICAI results link, it will redirect the candidate to a new page.

Sep 4: As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal and click on submit.

Step 5: The ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the CA Final and Intermediate results.

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy of the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result 2022 for future reference.

Check direct link here:

https://icai.nic.in/caresult

The Chartered Accountants Final exams (Group A) was conducted between 1 November and 7 November 2022. While (Group B) was held from 10 November to 16 November 2022. The Chartered Accountants Intermediate exams (Group 1) was conducted from 2 November to 9 November last year. The exams for Group II were scheduled from 11 to 17 November 2022. The ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams were conducted in an offline mode last year.

