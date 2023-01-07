ICAI CA 2022 Final, Intermediate result likely to be out on 10 January; here's how to download scorecard
The candidates will be required to log in by filling in their roll number to check and download the ICAI CA Inter, Final score card
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Final Results 2022 date. The final and intermediate examination results are likely to be declared by ICAI on 10 January 2023, as per an announcement on their website. Candidates can check the official notice on the official web portal of ICAI. This announcement was made after the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, informed about the result declaration dates on his official Twitter account. He tweeted that the result for CA Final will be announced before 14 January. Earlier, the CCM had said that the result will be announced between 10 and 15 January.
The candidates will be required to log in by filling in their roll number to check and download the ICAI CA Inter, Final scorecard for the November session. The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was conducted between 2 and 17 November and CA Final exam was held from 1 November to 16 November 2022.
What are the steps to check the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2022?
- Go to the web portal at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in
- Click CA intermediate, final result link
- Fill in your credentials
- The CA intermediate, final scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download the ICAI CA result PDF and print a copy for further use.
The candidates need to keep a check on the ICAI official web portal for the latest updates on the results.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CA Result 2022: ICAI to likely announce results for May session today, check details
Aspirants can also receive their ICAI CA Final result for May session on their email ID. For this, they are required to register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email ID. Candidates will receive the results on their registered email ID when it is announced
IPCC CA Result 2019: ICAI expected to announce CA Inter scores soon on official website icaiexam.icai.org
IPCC CA Result 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the Integrated Professional Competency Course (IPCC) or CA Intermediate (old and new course) examination results either today or tomorrow (23 or 24 August) on the official website — icaiexam.icai.org at 6 pm.
ICAI CA Result 2019 Declared: Ajay Aggarwal, Nayal Goyal emerge toppers; Rajat Sachin Rathi tops foundation exam
ICAI CA Result 2019 Declared | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation examination on Tuesday (13 August) on the official website – icai.org.