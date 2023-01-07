ICAI CA 2022 Final, Intermediate result likely to be out on 10 January; here's how to download scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Final Results 2022 date. The final and intermediate examination results are likely to be declared by ICAI on 10 January 2023, as per an announcement on their website. Candidates can check the official notice on the official web portal of ICAI. This announcement was made after the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, informed about the result declaration dates on his official Twitter account. He tweeted that the result for CA Final will be announced before 14 January. Earlier, the CCM had said that the result will be announced between 10 and 15 January.

The candidates will be required to log in by filling in their roll number to check and download the ICAI CA Inter, Final scorecard for the November session. The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was conducted between 2 and 17 November and CA Final exam was held from 1 November to 16 November 2022.

What are the steps to check the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2022?

Go to the web portal at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Click CA intermediate, final result link

Fill in your credentials

The CA intermediate, final scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the ICAI CA result PDF and print a copy for further use.

The candidates need to keep a check on the ICAI official web portal for the latest updates on the results.

