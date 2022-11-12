Tomorrow, 13 November is the last date to register for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Candidates who haven’t registered yet can do so on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). The examination of CLAT 2023 is going to be conducted on 18 December. For the (undergraduate) UG programme, in order to appear for the exam, candidates are required to have passed Class 12 or they must be appearing for the board exam. For the postgraduate (PG) programme, the candidates must have passed the Ll.B. degree or an equivalent examination. CLAT is a national-level entrance examination which is conducted for admissions into UG and PG law programmes provided by 22 NLUs in India. CLAT is held by the Consortium of NLUs.

Here are the steps to register for CLAT 2023:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of the Consortium of NLUs, use your phone number and e-mail ID to register yourself.

Step 2: After the registration, an OTP will be sent to your phone for verification.

Step 3: Once the validation has been completed, use your registered phone number and password for logging in.

Step 4: Post this, and properly fill out the application form.

Step 5: Make sure that the name of the candidate and the parents are written correctly on the application form. If any change or alteration is found, then you may get disqualified.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee after filling up the form.

Step 7: Submit the form, download it, and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Note:

CLAT 2023 examination is going to be held in offline mode only.

The exam will be held on 18 December from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The payment of the application fee has to be done via online mode only.

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI category is Rs.4,000.

The application fee for applicants belonging to SC/ST/BPL category is Rs.3,500.

Candidates have been asked to select the program UG/PG correctly. No request for the change of programme will be entertained.

It should be noted that the application fee is non-refundable and non-adjustable.

