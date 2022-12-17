CLAT 2023 to be held on 18 December, check reporting time; list of documents required
As far as the exam pattern is concerned, CLAT will be of 2 hours duration and would include 120 questions of one mark each
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will hold the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses tomorrow, 18 December. The candidates should go through the comprehensive CLAT 2023 test day guidelines including the reporting time, guidelines for conduct, scoring system and the other details to avoid any last minute hassle. The candidates should report at the examination centre one hour before the start of the exam. The CLAT UG, PG exam will take place in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Applicants can enter the examination venue from 1 PM. Those who will be arriving later than 2:15 pm will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. The invigilators will announce the instructions at 1:50 pm. The CLAT 2023 will start at 2 pm and since the duration of the exam is two hours, candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination venue before 4 pm in any case except medical problems. Candidates will not be allowed to write anything on the OMR response sheet after 4 pm.
Here is the list of documents and items that the candidate is permitted to take inside the exam hall:
- CLAT 2023 admit card
- Any of the following government IDs: Driving licence, PAN card, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card (valid, original, and not expired)
- Blue or black ballpoint pen
- PwD certificate (Original, if applicable)
- One passport-size photograph
- A transparent water bottle
- Face mask and sanitiser
- Analogue watch
As far as the exam pattern is concerned, CLAT will include 120 questions of one mark each. CLAT is organised for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the National Law Universities (NLUs) in India, except for NLU Delhi, which organises its own entrance exam.
