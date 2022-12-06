CLAT 2023: Admit card to be out today, check steps to download

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will be releasing the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) admit card today, 6 December. Candidates who want to appear for CLAT 2023 on 18 December can download the hall ticket from the official web portal. The CLAT UG and PG examinations will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key for CLAT 2023 will be released on 18 December and the final answer key will be released on 24 December. Candidates must take a print out of the hall tickets and carry it with them to the examination hall, as candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without presenting the admit card and an official photo ID proof.

What are the steps to download the CLAT 2023 admit card?

Visit the official web portal.

Go to CLAT 2023.

Click on the CLAT 2023 admit card link.

Fill in your CLAT login details and submit.

Download your CLAT admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The UG-CLAT 2023 will be a 2-hour test and will have 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. The PG-CLAT 2023 will lay an emphasis on the comprehension abilities of the students. The test will be of 120 minutes duration, it would include 120 objective-type questions of 1 mark each. Candidates should visit CLAT’s official web portal for the latest updates.

Nearly 22 national law universities will take into consideration the CLAT 2023 scores to admit students to their undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

