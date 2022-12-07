The admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been released. Those who want to appear for the CLAT 2023 exam can now download the admit card from the official web portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To access the CLAT hall ticket, the aspirant needs to fill in their application number and password. The examination is scheduled to be held on 18 December from 2 pm to 4 pm. It is to be noted that the candidates will have to fill in their admission preferences to the NLUs before they download their admit card for CLAT 2023. Candidates should fill in a minimum of five preferences. The admission preferences filling window will close on 17 December.

What are the steps to download the admit card for CLAT 2023?

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official web portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the CLAT hall ticket link and then fill in the necessary details, including application number and password.

Step 3: The CLAT admit card will then appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CLAT admit card and take a printout of it along on the exam day.

Here is the direct link to download the CLAT 2023 admit card:

https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023/

As far as the pattern is concerned, the test will be of two hours duration and would include 120 objective-type questions of one mark each.

Candidates should note that they won’t be able to download their admit card after 11:59 pm on 17 December. The provisional answer key of the exam will be published on 18 December and the objections will be invited from 19 December. The final answer key will be published on 24 December 2022. The CLAT 2023 rank list will then be released in the last week of December.

CLAT is organised for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India, except for NLU Delhi, which conducts its own entrance exam.

