CLAT 2023: Objection window opens against final answer key; check details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the grievance redressal window to receive objections against the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key and the conduct of the exam today, 26 December. Aspirants will be allowed to fill grievances against the CLAT final answer key 2023 by 29 December, 9 AM, on the official web portal. The authorities have said that the candidates may file a grievance regarding the CLAT’s final answer key as well as the conduct of the CLAT exam at their respective test centres. It also added that candidates who have initiated prior objections against the question paper and final answer key can avail the facility of grievance redressal.

It is to be noted that the objections received over email and support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered.

What are the steps to raise grievances against CLAT 2023 answer key?

Visit the official web portal.

Candidates will have to sign in to the CLAT account.

On the homepage, click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button.

Aspirants need to give a description of their grievance in 1,000 characters.

They will be required to upload their supporting documents and submit the declaration form.

They should submit it and take its printout for future reference.

CLAT scores are used for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India, except for NLU Delhi, which organises its own entrance exam.

