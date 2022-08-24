CUET PG 2022: Last date to submit application fee at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (PG) exam for admission to 66 central universities and other participating universities for the academic session 2022-23. The examination will take place in a computer-based format

The last date to submit the application fee for Common University Entrance Test, (CUET), is today, 24 August. Candidates who haven’t submitted their registration form till now must visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that no additional opportunities will be provided to them to make the fee payment. Therefore, those who have registered for the CUET PG examination should carefully go through the application form filled, make changes if needed and pay the examination fee.

CUET PG is scheduled to be held from 1 to 11 September. About 3.57 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the CUET PG entrance test. The CUET PG admit card will be published at cuet.nta.nic.in by 28 August 2022.

However, it is to be noted that corrections of the data in Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 11:50 pm on 24 August 2022.

CUET PG Recruitment 2022: How to make the fee payment

Step 1: Visit the official CUET portal at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in using your application number, security key and password

Step 3: Now, click on submit

Step 4: Save the CUET form and download it

Step 5: Print your form for future reference

Here is the direct link to the CUET PG notification.

The CUET PG examination will take place in two shits. The officials have also released the examination timeline too. The first shift will be at 10 am and the second one is scheduled for 3 pm.

