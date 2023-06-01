The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now provided access to the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023. Students can obtain the city intimation slip by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The intimation slip is made available in the PDF format upon its release. To download it, students are required to provide their application number, password, date of birth, and other necessary details. At present, the city intimation slip has been made available for the CUET PG examinations scheduled between 5 and 8 June. University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on 31 May on Twitter that the NTA was in the process of releasing the NTA exam city intimation slip. The CUET PG 2023 exam, conducted by the NTA, is scheduled to take place daily from 5 to 12 June.

CUET PG 2023 Exam city intimation slip: Steps for downloading

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download the CUET PG 2023 Exam city intimation slip:

Step 1: Go to the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, then locate and click on the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip section.

Step 2: Provide your details, including the application number and date of birth.

Step 3: The system will display the city intimation slip on the screen.

Step 4: Download the city intimation slip and take out its hardcopy for future reference and use.

About CUET PG intimation slip

The CUET PG intimation slip 2023 provides information about the city where applicants need to appear for the main exam. This slip enables applicants to prepare for the exams ahead of time.

In the CUET PG 2023 application form, if candidates have applied for multiple exams, they will receive multiple advance examination intimation slips and admit cards in different phases based on the respective dates of their CUET PG 2023 examinations.

CUET PG 2023 exam

There has been a significant increase in the number of participating universities for the CUET PG 2023 exam compared to the previous year. While in 2022, only 66 universities adopted the CUET PG, this year the number has risen to 194.

