CUET UG 2023: BHU to start admission process today, apply at bhu.ac.in 

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has initiated its registration process for admission to various Undergraduate courses for the academic session of 2023-24 from today, 7 June. Interested candidates can apply from the online portal of BHU – bhu.ac.in. To become eligible for the course, the applicant must have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) exams, 2023. The university is offering undergraduate courses in various departments like social science, law, commerce, agriculture, performing arts and others. To know more about the different courses and their counselling code, applicants are advised to read the information brochure released by BHU on their website.

BHU CUET UG Admission: Steps to apply

Step 1: Log in to the BHU website – https://www.bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: Register yourself by submitting your basic details like your phone number and email address.

Step 3: Open the application portal for admission to undergraduate courses.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by entering your necessary details.

Step 5: Complete the required payment for the application form.

Step 6: Check and download the form for reference.

The candidate who fails to register will not be considered for admission to any BHU course for the academic year 2023–2024. The admission of the applicant will depend on their CUET UG score for the relevant course. For practical courses such as BPA and BFA, the merit list will be prepared according to the practical test in addition to the common university entrance conducted by NTA.

The SC/ST category candidates seeking admission to the LL.B Course or B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) must have obtained at least 40 percent overall in the Qualifying Examination across all subjects as per the Bar Council of India. In comparison to candidates from the general category, OBC and PWD candidates would be given a 5 percent aggregate score relaxation in the qualifying examination.

Applicants should read the information brochure to know more about the eligibility criteria, reservation policies, and availability of seats in each course before applying. Numerous programmes are offered by the institution, and the duration of each programme varies. Undergraduate programmes last for a duration of three years, postgraduate programmes are conducted for two years, and a diploma, depending on the programme, might last for one or two years.

