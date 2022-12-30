The dates for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023 have been announced. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that the CUET PG exam will be conducted in the month of June. Registrations for the CUET are expected to begin in March on the official web portal at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the announcement, the exam will be conducted from 1 to 10 June 2023. While the CUET PG 2023 exam dates have been announced, the detailed notification for the Postgraduate (PG) entrance exam will be issued later. As of now, the National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET PG Exam for PG Admissions 2023.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 28, 2022



According to the previous tweets by the UGC Chairman, CUET PG Results may be declared in the first week of July 2023. The detailed notification for the CUET PG exam will be released by NTA soon. This notification will mention details like the exam pattern, exam schedule, eligibility criteria, and other details for the PG Entrance exams.

NTA has been given the task of organising the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022. CUET is an exam that will be used for admission to different courses of the participating Central Universities.

The examination will provide a single window opportunity for the students who seek admission in the participating Universities / Institute(s) across the country. The CUET exam will be conducted online in computer based test (CBT) mode in two shifts as per a detailed schedule that will be announced later. The examination will be organised in 13 languages namely – Assamese, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates should keep a check on the official web portal of NTA for latest updates related to the CUET exam.

