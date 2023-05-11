CUET PG 2023 registration ends today; check steps, direct link to apply

The National Testing Agency, NTA will shut the registration process for Common University Entrance Test Post-graduate, CUET PG 2023 today, 11 May. Candidates, who are willing to take the CUET PG exam and haven’t yet filled the form, can do so now. The form can be accessed on NTA’s official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline to submit the CUET PG exam form ends at 9 pm. To avoid any last-minute rush, students are advised to complete the form filling process as soon as possible. Payment of fees can be made till 11:59 pm. Candidates can make corrections, if needed, between 12 and 13 May.

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from 5 June to 12 June. The test will be of two hours duration and will be held in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will run from 3 pm to 5 pm.

This year, three fresh universities, namely Ranchi University, Siddharth University, Kapilvastu and Gurugram University have enrolled for CUET PG 2023. While Ranchi University and Gurugram University will offer 23 and 22 courses respectively, Siddharth University will offer one course.

CUET PG 2023: How to fill form

– Go to NTA’s official portal at cuet.nta.nic.in.

– Click on the link to CUET PG 2023 application form, available on the homepage.

– When redirected to another page, tap on new registration.

– Log in and submit your details along with documents.

– Pay the mentioned application fee and submit the form.

– Take a printout for references in future.

Click here for the CUET PG 2023 direct link to fill the form.

The application window, which was shut earlier, was re-opened following concerns raised by candidates as they were not being able to apply. While re-opening the registration, NTA noted, “Numerous mails have been received from the candidates and also forwarded by UGC to open the registration window again for applying for CUET (PG) – 2023 as applicants could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Common University Entrance Test (PG).”

