Coconut Development Board has now invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to different posts of Deputy Director, Development Officer, Assistant Director, Mass Media Officer, and other posts. Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal within a month from the date of publication of this advertisement. A total of 77 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and details about the vacancies in the notification released by the board. The notice mentions that the additional vacancies that are likely to be announced during the validity period will also be filled in from this panel and it will be subject to the availability of suitable candidates according to the reservation rules.

Steps to apply for the Coconut Development Board vacancies:

Step 1: Visit the website at coconutboard.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself and then log in to apply for the vacancies.

Step 3: Fill up the application form, pay the application fee and submit.

Step 4: Check and download the Coconut Development Board’s form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the Board’s form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the Coconut Development Board notification

What is the application fee?

The applicant should pay a fee of Rs 300. No application fee is applicable for ST/PwBD/SC Ex-servicemen/Women candidates.

The upper age limit is also relaxable for those belonging to SC/ST category and OBC candidates up to 5 years and 3 years with respect to the vacancies reserved for them. Further, there is an age relaxation of 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). For Ex-servicemen, the upper age limit is as per the Govt. of India rules.

For more updates related to the vacancies, candidates should keep a check on the official notification.

