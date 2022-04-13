Hurry! Applications for WB Police recruitment to close today, here's how to apply

Applicants should be between 21 and 40 years of age, as of 1 January 2022 to be eligible to apply for the vacancy.

The deadline for the online registration process for the Assistant Engineer (System) post is today, 13 April, according to an announcement by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the position can visit the board's official website- wbphidcl.com.

WBPRB has announced only one Assistant Engineer (System) vacancy, on contract basis, with a combined monthly salary of Rs 27,000.

An overview of the eligibility requirements:

Education qualifications: BE/BTech / BSc (Engineering) Degree or equivalent in Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Computer Science and Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering/ Information Technology or MCA from a recognised University. Candidates holding a Diploma in the same course, with a minimum of five years of working experience, in the relevant field can also apply.

Candidates with work experience as Assistant Engineer (System), or any similar profile, may be given preference.

According to the official notification, a candidate will be chosen based on the results of the Written Examination and/or Viva-voce. View the notice here.

How to apply for the WBPRB AE position 2022? Get steps here:

Go to the official website at wbphidcl.com.

Next, under 'News & Updates,' click on the recruitment notice for WBPRB Assistant Engineer

After that, click the Apply Online button given on the main page

Fill out the Assistant Engineer form and attach the required documents

Finally, submit the WBPRB AE form and save a copy for future use

Here's a direct link to apply for WBPRB AE recruitment 2022 to make things easier for you.

Interested applicants should keep visiting the WBPRB website to get more details of the Assistant Engineer recruitment process.

