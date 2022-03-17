Hiring alert! HPPSC issues notice, 76 open posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

To apply for the 76 posts, candidates should have a regular/full-time degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognised Institute / University that has been approved by the AICTE or AMIE from the Institute of Engineers (India Calcutta), as per the official notice

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released an online recruitment notice for the position of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-I (on contract basis). Eligible and interested candidates should apply for the positions on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in until 12 April 2022.

To apply for the 76 posts, candidates should have a regular/full-time degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognised Institute / University that has been approved by the AICTE or AMIE from the Institute of Engineers (India Calcutta), as per the official notice.

To have a detailed information about the eligibility criteria, tap here.

For reserved and unreserved categories, the examination fees range from Rs 100 to Rs 400. Ex-Servicemen of HP (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure)/Blind/Visually Impaired of HP/Female applicants, on the other hand, do not have to pay anything to sit in the exams.

Here's how to fill out the HPPSC Online Recruitment Application Form:

-Go to the official website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

-Simply tap "Apply Online," on the homepage.

-Sign up and begin the application process.

-Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit it.

-Print it out for future reference.

To make it easier for you, here's the direct link to register your application.

https://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login

Now that you have all of the necessary information, don't delay; apply right away!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.